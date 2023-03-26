Anthony Joshua has insisted he remains among the world’s leading heavyweights ahead of his return to the ring next weekend.

The British boxer will be back in action on Saturday when he faces Jermaine Franklin of the United States at London’s 02 Arena.

The 33-year-old will be bidding for his first win since 2020 after successive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk saw the former Olympic champion lose, and then fail to regain, several versions of the world heavyweight title.

Joshua is no longer in the top three of the WBA, WBO, WBC or IBF rankings.

But his confidence remains intact and when asked who he thinks are the best heavyweights currently in world boxing, Joshua replied Saturday: “Usyk, (Tyson) Fury and myself.

“I rate the rankings. I have been in top 10 for the last how many years? About eight years I have been in the top 10 so I rate them.”

