Britain’s Anthony Joshua will defend his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25, his promoter announced on Tuesday.

Joshua was set to fight compatriot Tyson Fury in an unification bout in Saudi Arabia in August but that contest was scuppered when a United States arbitrator ruled World Boxing Council champion Fury must defend his title against Deontay Wilder.

