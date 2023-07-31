Malta international Joshua Tomasi has joined Depiro BC the club announced on Monday. This confirms the fourth new signing of the summer for the club as they affect a transfer coup for their Division One team ahead of the coming season.

He joins a squad that is negotiating the return of guard Cameron Cornelius and centre Kameron Rooks through an extension of their contract, after the acquisition of Serbian trio Nenad Bukva, Bogdan Mrkjevic, and Nikola Bozovic from within the local league.

Both Bukva and Bozovic were Malta representatives at this year’s Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) in the 3×3 event, with Tomasi being part of the 5×5 squad for the first time after having been scouted by the Malta Basketball Association.

