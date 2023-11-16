Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will fight on the same night in Saudi Arabia on December 23, but against different opponents in Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker, respectively.

Former heavyweight champions Joshua and Wilder have long been touted for a bout despite both losing their world titles.

If both win their fights next month, it could finally pave the way for a meeting in early 2024.

Britain’s Joshua will take on Swede Wallin after Wilder faces Parker on the undercard.

“I can’t predict the future but I know where I want to go, I know what I want to do,” Joshua told a press conference.

