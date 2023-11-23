Josie Cassar was appointed as Director of Administration within Inhobb il-Futbol Foundation

A former football player and grassroots coach, Cassar is responsible for implementing the IFF Board’s strategic direction with a major focus on all administration matters, including the day-to-day operations and the ongoing planning and management pertaining to all aspects of current and future IFF projects.

Gareth Sciberras, chairman of the IFF Board of Administrators, welcomed Cassar’s appointment.

“The appointment of a director to lead the IFF administration has been a priority for some time as we felt this was the way forward for the Foundation to ensure good governance and further improve the level of efficiency and communication through greater collaboration among the coaching staff, scouts and other stakeholders,” Sciberras said.

