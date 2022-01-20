Diogo Jota fired Liverpool into the League Cup final against Chelsea as the Portugal forward’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Arsenal in the semi-final second leg on Thursday.
Jota put Liverpool on course for Wembley with a first half strike and he clinched their berth with a late second goal in north London.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Chelsea in the final on February 27.
