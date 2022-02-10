Diogo Jota’s double kept Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Leicester, while Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at Wolves gave the Gunners the advantage in the race for the top four.

Liverpool still trail Manchester City at the top of the table by nine points, but have a game in hand on the champions to come and were impressive in securing a fifth consecutive win.

With Mohamed Salah left on the bench from the start after his exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations and Sadio Mane still celebrating his success with Senegal, Jota took centre stage to continue his excellent season.

