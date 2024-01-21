Liverpool shrugged off the absence of Mohamed Salah to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez struck twice in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Reds’ title credentials will be tested while their star man is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But Jota and Nunez stood up to be counted to secure a vital win at one of the form sides in the Premier League.

Bournemouth had lost just once in their previous nine games to climb comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

