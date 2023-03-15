Jurgen Klopp brings Diogo Jota into an attacking Liverpool line-up against Real Madrid in the Champions League as the Reds try to overturn their 5-2 last 16 first leg deficit.

With midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson injured and ill respectively, Klopp throws caution to the wind and adds Jota to his forward line of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Real Madrid restore captain Karim Benzema to the side after he missed their La Liga win on Saturday over Espanyol with an ankle problem.

