Diogo Jota’s red-hot start to life with Liverpool has given Jurgen Klopp a selection dilemma as the Portugal forward’s goal spree puts Roberto Firmino under pressure.

Jota’s Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday underlined his credentials to start Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against title rivals Manchester City.

Portugal forward Jota has made an instant impact since joined the English champions from Wolves in a £41 million ($53 million) move in September.

The 23-year-old netted on his home debut against Arsenal and has now scored seven goals in 10 appearances, including six in Liverpool’s last four matches.

Jota already has more goals for Liverpool in 2020 than Brazil forward Firmino, who has netted just once this season and only five times in the calendar year.

While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain untouchable in Liverpool’s front three, Firmino cannot be so sure of retaining his place if Jota maintains his flying start.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta