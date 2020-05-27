Labour Party presenter Karl Stagno Navarra has written to the police commissioner to demand an investigation into Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina for alleged reckless driving.

In a letter that was also sent to the press, Stagno Navarra, who presents a show on Labour’s ONE television network, wrote to the police to request an investigation into footage of Aquilina.

In the footage, first published by Stagno Navarra two weeks ago, the MP appears to be refusing instructions from two motorcycle police escorts accompanying a delegation en route to Valletta, Stagno Navarra says.

Aquilina has denied all the allegations, saying the footage was being used to blackmail him for his work fighting corruption. Aquilina is the Opposition's spokesman for good governance.

The footage allegedly dates back to June 3, 2019, and Stagno Navarra says it shows Aquilina changing lane purposely to block the delegation, and then later running a red light.

Stagno Navarra also claims that Aquilina’s driving needlessly put police officers at risk.

A still from the video published by Stagno Navarra.

Similar footage of dangerous driving published on social media, Stagno Navarra says, had seen motorists identified and charged in court.

In this case, however, months had passed and no action appeared to have been taken against Aquilina, Stagno Navarra said.

In his letter, Stagno Navarra said that if the police did not investigate the matter, he would challenge the police in the law courts to force the investigation.