The Institute of Maltese Journalists said on Sunday it continued to stand with those seeking justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

In a statement on the occasion of the fifth anniversary since the brutal assassination of the journalist, the IĠM said it stands in solidarity with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s parents, siblings, husband and children who rightfully continue to demand justice.

"The IĠM has always believed that this cowardly crime was an attack on the right to freedom of expression and continues to urge the authorities to do everything possible so that all the people behind this atrocious crime, including those who commissioned it and those who tried to cover up for the criminals, are brought to justice.

"The IĠM reiterates its commitment to continue fighting for more protection for journalists and for the laws, especially the Constitution of Malta, to protect in the most unequivocal way journalism as the fourth pillar of our democracy.

"The IĠM affirms the determination of every journalist not to allow this tragedy to discourage them from continuing to do their duty towards society and to continue to report without fear or favour all that is in the public interest," it said.