The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has condemned a threatening letter sent to One News reporter Nicole Buttigieg, and called on the police to investigate fully.

The letter - which appeared to bear a signature - was sent to Ms Buttigieg's home on Saturday and read: "Pigs, soon we will blow you up along with that [expletive] Joseph [Muscat]."

The journalist has filed a police report.

In a statement, the IĠM said no form of threat or intimidation against members of the press should be tolerated. Such incidents, it said, should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"The journalist's role is fundamental to democracy and it is shameful that those who carry out their work with dedication and sacrifice, in service of the public, should face such cowardly acts," the IĠM said.

"This incident follows a series of others in recent days, where journalists have been threatened, pushed and intimidated.

"We call on the police to offer journalists all necessary protection, and to investigate this case - as with all other cases of threats towards journalists - to ensure that the perpetrator is found and brought to justice."

Ms Buttigieg told Times of Malta: "My work as a journalist for a political TV station may draw rivalry, but I never expected such threats. The atmosphere has become heavier these past weeks and I urge everyone to act responsibly at a time when tensions are high."