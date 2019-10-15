The government has been urged to set up an independent inquiry to assess journalists’ safety in Malta, in a newly-published report by Reporters Without Borders.

Authored together with The Shift News to mark two years since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the RSF report calls on the authorities to address “broader concerns with regard to Malta’s media environment”.

The publication was launched on Tuesday at a press conference in Valletta.

RSF UK bureau director Rebecca Vincent, who is in Malta to mark the anniversary and also monitor ongoing lawsuits filed against Ms Caruana Galizia before her murder, said that rather than continuing to pressure the grieving family, “the Prime Minister and other officials should drop these lawsuits and refocus their efforts on the true pursuit of justice for Ms Caruana Galizia”.

Speaking alongside Ms Vincent were RSF secretary general Christophe Deloire, OSCE media freedom representative Harlem Desir and Justice for Journalists Foundation director Maria Ordzhonikidze.

The report also reiterates calls for the ensuring of an effective and transparent criminal investigation into the murder. It also urges the government to address concerns flagged by the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights as well as to implement recommendations of the Venice Commission as well as Greco.

Meeting with Prime Minister

While the RSF representatives are expected to meet with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat later on Tuesday, Dr Muscat will not be meeting with Mr Desir.

Harlem Desir will not be meeting with the Prime Minister. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

In comments to Times of Malta, the OSCE representative said a meeting with Dr Muscat planned for Tuesday afternoon had been cancelled at the last minute and instead one with the Justice and Foreign Affairs ministers as well as with the Attorney General was set up.

Mr Desir said no reason was given for this last-minute change and that he would be asking for an explanation when he met with the ministers.