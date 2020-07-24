Almost three years after the brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, journalists in Malta were still at risk, as the country’s ranking on the international press freedom index continued to slide downwards, court heard on Friday.

This was one of the statements made by Pauline Adès-Mevel, editor-in-chief for Reporters Without Borders, responsible for monitoring press freedom throughout EU countries and who has been closely following the situation in Malta, particularly in the wake of the journalist’s murder.

“My view is that journalists are still at risk and the reason why I am here is that we don’t want another journalist to be killed,” said Adès-Mevel when testifying at the public inquiry on Friday.

The witness said that while compiling the press freedom index, the organisation considered criteria including self-censorship. Focusing on the situation in Malta she observed that “not one” journalist corresponded with RSF unless through encrypted email.

“Absolutely nothing goes through my normal work email,” she said, adding that when visiting Malta journalists would not want to be seen in her company or that of her colleagues.

“It’s a small island,” she remarked, saying that such attitude was indicative that journalists did not feel safe anywhere.

“One of them in particular is watched more than anyone else,” said Adès-Mevel.

After the assassination, journalists working in Malta are not willing to talk and reveal their identity, often resorting to the term “underworld” when explaining the context of their work, the witness went on.

Others told RSF that especially after the murder, they were unable to report properly on the political crisis leading to “the dismissal or departure of Prime Minister [Joseph Muscat].”

'Press freedom didn't improve following prosecution of hitmen'

The situation, as far as press freedom is concerned, does not appear to have improved following the arrest and prosecution of the three alleged hitmen, the self-confessed middleman and alleged mastermind in the plot.

Since the trial is not over and no judgment has yet been delivered, too many questions remain unanswered, the board was told.

“Who is behind the perpetrators? We don’t know. Who has ordered this murder? Could it be a foreign country? What is clear is that RSF is committed to claim justice in this case for her [Caruana Galizia], her family and all.”

Adès-Mevel also stated that since January 2020, when Robert Abela became prime minister, RSF had seen “no change,” adding that the organisation had not yet received proper reports, while SLAPP procedures were still ongoing.

“Even though there is this public inquiry and people have been caught, [journalists] are still scared. They don’t work in proper conditions. We are in the EU and things like these are not common.”

Before her murder, Caruana Galizia had been made to be seen as “a public enemy,” said the witness.

Asked directly by the board about her views on police protection afforded to the journalist before that fateful afternoon of October 16, 2017, Adès-Mevel made reference to her experience of the Mafia in Italy and the pressure on journalists.

“Protection helps. Of course it helps! You want to go back home to sleep, or leave your computer in your house without fearing someone will go for it.”

The witness also observed that it was “not common” for the press to be divided “in two-and-a-half,” referring to journalists working for the two major political parties and the independent media.

“The polarisation is so visible.”

'Joseph Muscat had anti-media rhetoric'

She also referred to the pubic broadcaster. Adès-Mevel recalled how the state television had only afforded “one picture” to a massive public demonstration on the streets of Valletta in 2017.

“There was no mention of the four or five hour demonstration,” she said.

She also explained how it had taken the organisation some “two or three months” to get an appointment with the former prime minister, who had an “anti-media rhetoric” she recalled.

Concluding, the reporter said that “not enough had been done,” making reference to a report called Justice Delayed, drawn up by one of her colleagues and Caroline Muscat.

“So, unless and until justice is fully served in this case, is there any chance of Malta’s ranking being improved?” asked Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino.

“The next ranking is in April 2021. Hopefully the ranking will improve because justice will be done.”

The inquiry is being led by former Judge Michael Mallia, together with former Chief Justice Said Pullicino and Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia appeared parte civile.

The inquiry continues on Wednesday.