The Institute of Maltese Journalists has urged the police to investigate threats made to Manuel Delia and urged the Prime Minister and other stakeholders to publicly condemn such acts, after the activist and blogger revealed he is leaving Malta out of fear for his safety.

In an interview published in Articolo 21 on Wednesday, Delia revealed he had been receiving threats from individuals accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and that the European Center for Press and Media Freedom was supporting his stay at a “safe place” overseas.

In a statement, IĠM said it was extremely concerned by Delia’s announcement and expressed solidarity with the activist and his family.

“It is no one's position to judge whether this fear is justifiable or not. The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has traumatised Malta’s media industry and we work every day with the knowledge in the front or back of our minds that there are dangerous people out there who are ready to kill journalists,” the statement said.

“While the work of journalists should be subject to criticism and scrutiny, there are lines of basic human decency that should never be crossed. Like everyone else, journalists have a right and responsibility to ensure that we and our families are safe.”

The IĠM added that the more “toxic and dangerous” the media landscape gets, the more likely it becomes that journalists choose to leave the profession, leaving Maltese society with a gap in its right to freedom of information.

Inquiry recommendations ignored - PN leader

In a statement of solidarity, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech questioned how long it would take the Prime Minister to prioritise making Malta a “safe place for all”.

“It’s been more than two months since three judges found the State guilty of enabling a journalist’s murder. The Labour government has so far ignored the inquiry’s recommendations,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Today, another journalist decided to leave Malta out of fear for his safety. How long must Malta wait for Robert Abela to make Malta a safe place for all again? Why are our journalists still not getting the protection they need? Who really benefits from this status quo?” the PN leader asked.

In August, Delia, along with other news organisations and activists, was the target of spoof news websites and a fake email campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation and credibility. The fake emails peddled stories claiming Delia was mentally ill and on medication, prompting Delia to warn people about the spoofs.

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has categorically denied any direct or indirect involvement in the disinformation campaign.

In the interview, Delia said his wife had been assaulted in public by Labour Party supporters and that he was being threatened by criminals “outside and inside or prison”.

He also singled out “fictitious” news stories broadcast about him on the Labour Party’s TV station almost weekly.

"I am accused of controlling the opposition party like puppets on my strings, which is similar to the demonisation Daphne used to receive...

“If I lose credibility and I’m seen as an enemy of power-hungry people, I will be cut off from readers and the citizens I serve. Once I’m isolated, I’m in danger. It would be irresponsible of me to remain unafraid," he told Articolo 21.