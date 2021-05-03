The journalists' institute warned the authorities and social media users against attempting to use the pandemic to restrict press freedom or silence debate.

In a statement published to mark World Press Freedom Day on Monday, the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) called for concerted efforts for journalists to be shown more respect in their line of work.

Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to support and applaud journalists in providing the public with reliable, quality information. This is something that has not only become important in the face of constant misinformation fomented through social media channels but has become much more difficult since the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

"As the fourth pillar of any democracy, independent, fact-based and reliable journalism is something that any country depends on.

IĠM said it was dismayed at the "constant harassment female journalists face on social media, which is not only demeaning but also serves as a disincentive for young people to join the profession".

"Journalists are aware that their job comes with its own dangers. Journalists will not shy away from these challenges but the least they expect is to have authorities respect the work they do."

The IĠM said it had discussed press freedom with President George Vella, where council members called on the state to protect journalists from harassment, threats or censorship so that information can be disseminated without suppression.

'Extend state help'

On Monday the IĠM also called for annual state help.

Several media outlets in Malta faced "immeasurable" losses during the pandemic, and although the government’s help through the COVID wage supplement and the one-time media grant helped lessen the impact, journalists, like many other professions, had to take pay cuts while expected to work more to continue providing accurate information.

The IĠM would like to start a discussion on extending such assistance to all media houses annually, as happens in various other European countries, it said in a statement.

PEN Malta: Stop suppressing information

PEN Malta meanwhile called on the government to stop suppressing information to the media and eradicate all obstacles for independent news organisations, many of which are financially crippled because of the pandemic.

The newly set up NGO also expressed concern over a recent court decision to institute contempt-of-court proceedings against journalists, "a harsh decision that is potentially in breach of freedom of speech".

The right to reliable information in the age of fake news shaping up a ‘post-truth

society is more important than ever.

PEN Malta also calls on the Maltese authorities to ensure full justice for all those

involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and further calls on the authorities to act on the findings of the public inquiry once concluded.

This week, PEN International will pay tribute to Idris Said ‘Abba Arre’

(Eritrea), Caruana Galizia (Malta), Kalúa Salazar (Nicaragua) and Maria Ressa

(Philippines).

PN: Parliament should address unanswered FOI requests

In a statement, the PN said Malta's press faced several challenges and attempts at stopping the publication of information.

"Journalists are threatened by a culture that does not value their important role for democracy.

"Parliament should, among others, address the considerable number of Freedom of Information requests that are refuted by the government, SLAPP and lack of access to procedures that ensure journalists' safety."

The Opposition also called on the government to ensure a system that helps media organisations address economic challenges caused by the pandemic, the digital era and lack of transparency over the government's expenditure in advertising.