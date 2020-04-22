Malta’s journalism lobby has described the country’s drop down a world press freedom index as “worrying and disappointing”, but noted that local independent media was responsible for some of the country’s best-ever reporting in recent years.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Institute of Maltese Journalists said that much more needed to be done to allow journalists to access important information.

“As we have seen from the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, the failure of authorities to act on reports of corruption - in addition to allowing bad actors to act with impunity – leaves journalists alone and at risk. Ridiculing and attempting to discredit journalists, results in an all the more dangerous situation,” the IĠM said.

Malta fell a further four places in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, which is compiled by Reporters Without Borders, and now sits in 81st place. That means the country is now 36 places lower in the index than it was in 2016.

RSF highlighted various concerns it had about Malta, from journalists being denied access to events, “toxic rhetoric” from the government and political ownership of media channels.

The IĠM acknowledged concerns about media financing and influence by business and political sources, but said it disagreed “with the implication that the majority of Maltese media houses are beholden to political interests.”

Independent media houses had, in the past years, been responsible for some of the “best and most important journalistic work ever”, it said.

Civil society protests which ultimately led to the downfall of the Muscat government had been fuelled by revelations published by the independent media, it noted.

“The public support given to the protest movement by all of Malta’s independent media houses was also unprecedented and showed that despite, the challenges, the principles of a free and independent press are alive and well in the country,” it said.

The IĠM said it looked forward to working with the government to address several issues raised by the RSF index, including the matter of hate speech towards journalists.

Journalists were often targeted online and politicians had a duty to condemn such hate speech, “especially when it comes from within the party itself.”

“Malta’s politicians must condemn this sort of behaviour as a failure to do so is indicative of their tacit consent,” it said.

The lobby group urged the government to look for ways to help independent media survive beyond the pandemic, noting that a free press was an essential component to a functioning democracy.