A city steeped in culture and history, Vienna is known for its spectacular art and architecture. From the grandeur of the Hofburg Palace to the modernist sculptures of the Secession Building, Vienna's art and architecture has something for everyone. Whether you're a long-time visitor or a first-time traveller, join us on a journey through Vienna's art and architecture as we explore some of the city's most iconic sites.

The Ringstrasse

The Ringstrasse, or Vienna's Ring Road, is a symbol of the city's vibrant history and culture. Built in the mid-19th century, it was designed to connect the old city centre with Vienna's modern boulevards and parks. Along the Ringstrasse, visitors will discover grand neo-Renaissance and neo-Gothic architecture, grandiose monuments and gardens. Its most famous landmark is the State Opera House.

Gothic architecture

Vienna is home to some of the most impressive examples of Gothic architecture in Europe. From the grandiose St. Stephen's Cathedral to the elaborate City Hall, Vienna's Gothic structures are sure to leave a lasting impression on all visitors. The Gothic style emerged in the Middle Ages and became particularly popular in Austria in the 13th and 14th centuries. The use of pointed arches, ribbed vaulting, and decorative elements all contribute to the characteristic style that can be seen throughout the city.

The Wiener Werkstätte

Founded in 1903 by Josef Hoffmann and Koloman Moser, the Wiener Werkstätte was one of the most influential movements in Vienna’s history. The Wiener Werkstätte was responsible for some of the most iconic design pieces of the early 20th century, including jewellery, furniture, fashion, and even household items. They also had an influence on the visual culture of Vienna, creating fabrics, wallpaper, and mosaics for many of the city’s notable buildings.

Bauhaus in Vienna

The iconic Bauhaus school of design is renowned for its impact on modernist architecture and design around the world. Established in 1919, it had a brief yet influential stay in Vienna from 1923-1925. Many iconic Bauhaus buildings were constructed in the city during this period, including the apartment blocks on Gartenbauergasse and the Pedagogical Academy by Walter Gropius.

Modernism in Vienna

Vienna was a hotbed for modernism during the first half of the twentieth century. Many works of that era have become iconic landmarks, including the modernist apartment blocks of the Secession movement and the industrial design work of the Wiener Werkstätte. The Wiener Werkstätte was a collective of artists and architects who sought to create “a total work of art” with their designs.

Contemporary architecture in Vienna

The architecture of the 21st century has evolved to bring a modern take on classic Viennese designs and styles. From the soaring heights of the Hauptbahnhof and the colourful, curved façade of the MAK to the expansive glass expanse of the Vienna International Center, Vienna’s architectural landscape is one of innovation, creativity, and exploration. The Hauptbahnhof, or Central Train Station, is one of the largest train stations in Europe, seamlessly combining the old with the new.