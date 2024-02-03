Luka Jovic fired AC Milan to a comeback 3-2 victory at Frosinone on Saturday with a late winner which moved his team to within five points of Serie A leaders Inter.

Serbia forward Jovic lashed home an instinctive finish with nine minutes remaining to continue his recent good scoring form and consolidate Milan’s hold on a top four spot.

Jovic’s winner was his seventh goal in 10 matches in all competitions and came nine minutes after defender Matteo Gabbia drew Milan level with his first ever goal in Italy’s top-flight.

“He’s a decisive player. He’s not getting that many minutes but he makes the most of the time he does get to help the team,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli of Jovic.

