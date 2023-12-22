Luka Jovic saved a point for Milan at Salernitana with his last-gasp leveller in Friday’s 2-2 draw at Serie A’s bottom club.

Serbia forward Jovic lashed home his third goal in as many league games from Olivier Giroud’s deft knock-down to stop third-placed Milan from falling to an embarrassing defeat.

Antonio Candreva seemed to have shot Salernitana to a shock win when his long-distance effort squirmed under usually reliable Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 63rd minute.

Candreva also set up Federico Fazio’s leveller after Fikayo Tomori had nodded the away side ahead in the 17th minute. Jovic’s equaliser leaves Salernitana four points behind Udinese who sit just outside the relegation zone.

