In a much-applauded speech I heard that joy has to be controlled. The comment really saddened me and it is blatantly untrue. Joy is there to be shared, not to be controlled. Joy is to be shared because, as the prayer of St Francis rightly says – “Lord make me an instrument of your peace… where there is sadness, let me sow joy”.

Am I generous enough to share the joy I feel inside me? Or am I simply entrapped by my own fears, insecurities, moods, past hurts or by what others think of me?