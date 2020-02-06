A man was granted bail after pleading not guilty to injuring four people when he lost control of a car he was driving without a licence or insurance cover crashing into another car.

Justin Degabriele, 21, from Tarxien, denied driving his Toyota recklessly and dangerously and with seriously injuring two people and slightly injuring another two when he lost control of his car and crashed into a car carrying the four victims.

The incident happened on January 30 at 9pm in Cospicua.

Before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, Mr Degabriele pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him and was granted bail against a €200 deposit and a personal guarantee of €10,000. He was also ordered to sign the bail book twice a week.

Police Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted while lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Mr Degabriele.