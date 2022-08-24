On Sunday, August 21, the JoyGivers band gave a concert in Għajnsielem as part of Iljieli Sajfin held by Għajnsielem local council in collaboration with the Gozo Ministry Cultural Heritage Directorate.

The band was founded in 2020. Singers Loredana Agius and Albert-Lauren Agius play the piano and bass guitar respectively, while Jessica Bugeja plays the piano, Gordon Mifsud the acoustic/electric guitar and Albert Agius plays the drums.

Over the past two years, the band has composed various original songs in Maltese, some of which made it to the top 20 local charts. Recently, the band launched a CD album, Baħar Jaqsam.