Gozitan band, The JoyGivers, who recently released an original Christmas song – L-Ewwel Milied, penned and composed by the band itself – kept to its custom of participating in various activities during festive season.

The band, composed of Loredana Agius (vocalist and keyboard), Albert-Lauren Agius (vocalist and bass guitar), Gordon Mifsud (electric and acoustic guitar), Jessica Bugeja (piano) and Albert Agius (drums), gave a grand Christmas concert at Għajnsielem main square, while they also participated in raising funds events by the Moviment Ġesù fil-Proxxmu and L-Istrina.

Last week, the band was also the guest of the Floriana local council during an entertaining activity.

L-Ewwel Milied is about the first romantic Christmas for a young couple, highlighting Yuletide traditions such as setting up the Christmas tree. The song made it up the charts of the best 20 Maltese songs just a few days after its launch.

The band has various other original productions, the first one being the song and music video Il-Port tal-Imġarr which depicts th Mġarr harbour along with all its characteristics, natural landscapes and surroundings as one of the most beautiful and prominent spots in Gozo.

Another song is Ilbes Tbissima which encourages positiveness.