The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Malta Foundation has been awarded the US Department of State’s 2020 Julia Taft Refugee Fund Grant.

The $25,000 fund will support JRS in its efforts to enhance autonomy and economic self-sufficiency for refugees and asylum seekers in Malta. In 2019, JRS also won the Julia Taft Refugee Fund to promote better access, and fair and stable employment for refugees and asylum seekers.

The Julia Taft Refugee Fund, administered by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, provides assistance to NGOs to conduct projects to support refugees and asylum seekers in the host country.

Over the past few years, Maltese NGOs successfully implemented projects funded by the Julia Taft Refugee Fund.

In 2018, KOPIN won the award for a project to combat trafficking in persons within the refugee and asylum seeker communities in Malta.

In 2017, the Migrant Women’s Association Malta conducted a project to address gender-based violence among migrant and refugee women in Malta.

In 2016, KOPIN, in collaboration with Integra Foundation, led a program addressing the sexual reproductive health learning needs of refugee women.