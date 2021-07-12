Italians spilled into the streets from Milan to Palermo to celebrate their national side’s Euro 2020 triumph over England on Sunday, pushing aside thoughts of the pandemic which has gripped the nation.

In the heart of the capital Rome, a concert of car horns and foghorns rang out amid a cloud of smoke from firecrackers after Italy lifted their second European title and first since 1968.

Roberto Mancini’s side won 3-2 on penalties after the match at Wembley had finished 1-1 after extra time.

At the final whistle, thousands of fans draped in Italian flags left fan zones installed near the Colosseum and Piazza del Popolo to converge on Piazza Venezia, at the foot of the monument to King Victor-Emmanuel II, father of Italian unification.

