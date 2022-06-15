Concurrently with a temporary exhibition about Anne Frank at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria’s Pjazza San Ġorġ, the Gozo Philatelic Society has set up a new display in its showcase on level -1.

It shows examples of Maltese Judaica: Jewish connections on stamps. The range of covers and other material should be interesting even for those who are not really into stamp collecting.

Visiting hours are 9am to 5pm seven days a week, with no entrance fee. The Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Culture Directorate have extended their support.