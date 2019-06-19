Judge Antonio Mizzi has been appointed Commissioner of Laws, with the appointment backdated to June 1.
The one-year appointment can be renewed.
The Commissioner is responsible to ensure that laws do not conflict when it comes to human rights, among other things.
[twitter id="script>" link="
The award of public appointments after a judge retires is another problem that gravely undermines the independence of our judiciary. If you are nice to @JosephMuscat_JM you get a reward.@repubblikaMT @PieterOmtzigt https://t.co/Y7IsJM0svj— Simon Busuttil (@SimonBusuttil) June 19, 2019
"][/twitter]
Judge Mizzi served as magistrate in the Maltese courts between 1987 and 2013, when he was promoted to judge, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.
One of his last hearings was on the Panama Papers, which he had adjourned to a date after his retirement. The case had propelled him into the limelight after former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil objected to the fact that the case was being heard by a judge who is married to a Labour MEP.
As Commissioner of Laws, Judge Mizzi takes over from Franco Debono, who had publicly stated that he did not wish to have his contract renewed.
PREVIOUS
'Credible evidence' linking Saudi crown prince to Khashoggi murder: UN expert
NEXT
Farmers to get €3m to compensate for February storm damage