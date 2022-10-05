New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday to finally surpass the legendary Roger Maris’s long-standing American League record.

Judge, who equaled Maris’s record in Toronto last week, blasted a 391-foot bomb into the stands at the Texas Rangers’ Choctaw Stadium in the top of the first inning in Arlington.

The 30-year-old slugger had been stuck on 61 homers since pulling level with Maris, failing to better the record during a weekend homestand at Yankee Stadium.