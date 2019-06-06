Newly appointed judge Aaron Bugeja has been drawn by lot to preside over the trial of the three men suspected to have killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The draw was made after a bill of indictment was filed on Tuesday charging Vincent Muscat and Degiorgio brothers Alfred and George with the murder on October 16, 2017.

A bill of indictment is a formal legal document accusing specific people of a criminal act and leads to their standing trial.

The accused have 20 days to file their preliminary pleas. The case is now on the waiting list for trials. (There is no 20-month deadline for the date to be set, as erroneously reported yesterday).

Mr Justice Bugeja, who was promoted to judge in April, had carried out the inquiry into claims that the Panama company Egrant was owned by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife, Michelle. He had found no evidence for the claim.

According to the 18-page bill of indictment, the three had been planning the “cowardly” murder for months, procuring the explosives and mobile phones and following the journalist.

It says the extensive and meticulous investigations carried out by the Malta team of investigators, backed by foreign expertise, uncovered the plan to carry out this “barbaric homicide”.

The men started following Ms Caruana Galizia from as early as August, even late at night, observing her daily movements. The night before the murder, they broke into the leased Peugeot 108 and placed the explosives, connected to a mobile device, underneath the driver’s seat.

The GSM module attached to the device was activated at 1.41am.

As part of the “shrewd and meticulous plan”, they agreed George Degiorgio would detonate the bomb via an SMS sent while out on his brother George’s cabin cruiser. Shortly before 3pm, when Ms Caruana Galizia left home, the brother communicated and an SMS that read “#rel1 = on” was sent, detonating the bomb.

The SMS was sent at 2.58pm.

The charges

Charge 1: Voluntary homicide

The men stand charged with the voluntary homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia as a result of the “meticulous” plan that they had started preparing several months before.

Charge 2: An explosion that caused someone’s death

The bill claims that the three men procured mobile phone, sim cards and between 300g and 400g of TNT for the purpose of their “infamous” plan. The bill claims that the men used the explosive substance to cause an explosion to endanger someone’s life and that effectively killed Ms Caruana Galizia.

Charge 3: Possession of explosives

The three stand charged with handling and possessing explosive material.

Charge 4: Conspiracy to commit a crime

They stand charged with conspiring with a person or people, who have so far not been identified, with the specific intention to commit a crime.

Charge 5: Promoting a group of more than two people to commit a crime

According to the bill, the three did not act individually but worked together for their plan to reach the desirable final aim. They also worked with other unidentified people with the intention of committing this crime.

Charge 6: Active participation in a group of two or more people to commit a crime

The bill claims the men actively participated in a group of two or more people to commit the crime in question.