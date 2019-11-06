A public talk by Judge Emeritus Silvio Meli will be held today between 6.30 and 8pm at the German-Maltese Circle, Messina Palace, 141, St Christopher Street, Valletta, by the Philosophy Sharing Foundation.

The talk, entitled ‘Law, Justice and the Muses’, will focus on what law and justice means. Humans have sought to understand and at the same time teach these concepts to one another throughout history. Like all aspects of life, they have been expressed in various art forms since the dawn of civilisation. From the theatres of ancient Greece to Shakespeare’s plays, from poems to paintings, to sculptures and architecture, law and justice have often been an inspiration to many artists.

In his talk, Dr Meli will help those attending understand, through the lens of various artists, how they sought to represent these tools, which civilisation uses to protect its citizens, while curbing potential abusers. A discussion will ensue.

Dr Meli obtained his doctorate in law from the University of Malta. Earlier he read economics, sociology, philosophy and history of Mediterranean civilisation, successfully obtaining his BA (General) with distinction.

Dr Meli was appointed a magistrate in 1990. He was president of the Commission for Fair Trading ever since its founding and was also an elected member of the Commission for the Administration of Justice and deputy chairman of the Judicial Studies Committee.

He is a visiting lecturer in Philosophy of Law at the Faculty of Laws of the University of Malta and the author of several articles published both locally and abroad.