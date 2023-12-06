A judge on Wednesday upheld a request by a contractor and a builder not to release the site of a fatal construction accident for development until their pending trial is concluded.

Contractor Ludwig Dimech, later joined by builder Nicholas Spiteri, had made the request in connection with the Sta Venera site that was being excavated when a house next door collapsed, killing mother-of-two Miriam Pace.

The incident happened in March 2020.

Dimech and Spiteri successfully argued before Mr Justice Toni Abela that releasing the site for development would irremediably prejudice their defence.

The two are awaiting trial for having allegedly caused Miriam Pace's death.

Two architects, Roderick Camilleri and Anthony Mangion, had been found guilty of involuntary homicide in connection with the case, handed a suspended sentence and ordered to carry out between them 880 hours of community work.

While Camilleri and Mangion opted to have their case decided by a Magistrates’ Court, Dimech and Spiteri chose to be judged by the Criminal Court in a trial by jury.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, who is to preside over the upcoming trial, had upheld a request by MCZMC Developers Ltd for the site in Abela Scolaro Street to be returned to them, paving the way for construction works to go ahead. A court expert was appointed to preserve video footage of the site after it was cleared of overgrown grass which accumulated over the past three years.

Dimech and Spiteri sought the urgent intervention of the First Hall Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, asking it to suspend the criminal proceedings as well as the judge’s decree releasing the Ħamrun site.

They pleaded before Mr Justice Abela that during a trial by jury, the on-site inspection of a crime scene constituted “a vital exercise”, which enabled jurors to grasp a better understanding of the dynamics of the case through their personal visual analysis.

In this case, once the site has been released to the developers, jurors would be precluded from holding an on-site inspection, resulting in “an avoidable injustice” to the accused.

In his decision, Mr Justice Abela said the court was stopping the release of the site immediately adjoining the Pace residence (and an underlying car showroom) where the excavation works were being held, although other land further away on the same site could be handed back to the developers. The judge also turned down a request by the heirs of Miriam Pace and adjoining properties for a return of their properties until the trial by jury is held.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha, Roberto Montalto and Roberto Spiteri are assisting Dimech. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are representing Spiteri.