Judge Lino Farrugia Sacco died on Sunday, aged 72.

His death was announced bby Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

In a post on Facebook, Borg said he had worked with Farrugia Sacco when he was responsible for the Lands Authority, which Farrugia Sacco chaired.

His appointment at the authority had come three years after he was twice recommended for impeachment by the Commission for the Administration of Justice on accusations of breaching the judiciary’s code of ethics.

The judiciary watchdog found the judge, prima facie, guilty of misbehaviour for ignoring its direction to step down from the post of president of the Maltese Olympic Committee. The investigation had been triggered by a ticketing scandal.

The two impeachment motions were filed against him by former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi in 2013 and by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2014. They fell through when he retired from the Bench in August 2014.

Before being appointed judge in 1997, Farrugia Sacco worked as a lawyer for over seven years and was a magistrate for 16.

He served as president of the Malta Tennis Federation, treasurer of the European Tennis Association and chairman of the men’s committee of the association.

He was president of the Maltese Olympic Committee between 1996 and 2013.

He was chairman of the evaluation commission Mediterranean games 2021, the audit committee of the European Olympic Committees, and of the disciplinary committee of the Anti-Doping Commission of the Mediterranean Games.

He also served as an arbitrator of the Court of Arbitration of Sports in Lausanne.