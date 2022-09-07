Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial on domestic violence charges, a UK judge ruled on Wednesday, after a jury last month failed to reach a verdict.

Judge Hilary Manley at Manchester Crown Court set a new trial date of July 31, 2023, after jurors were deadlocked following the initial four-week hearing.

Ex-Wales international Giggs, 48, denied controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville as well as assaulting her and her younger sister.

Prosecutor Peter Wright told court Wednesday that “we do seek a re-trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

