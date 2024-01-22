Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti has abstained from hearing a case filed by the Opposition to get the State Advocate to recover the funds defrauded out of public coffers in the hospitals’ privatization deal.

The judge was expected to deliver a decree on Monday, stating whether the government and cabinet were authorised to intervene in the suit.

The court heard submissions for and against that request by the government earlier this month.

But the morning brought about an unexpected twist to the case.

The judge delivered a decree in chambers explaining that he would be refusing because his partner, lawyer Yanika Bugeja, had been appointed to act as curator representing one of Steward Health Care's Maltese firms in a separate case.

Bugeja represented Steward Malta Assets Limited on a deed of recission of ground rent for land related to the hospitals.

The contract of recession was signed last Friday, January 19.

Mr Justice Grixti said he had learnt of his partner's involvement in that contract the previous day, January 18.

Since Steward was among those named by the Opposition in their application when filing this case - as people to be sued for damages - his partner’s appointment as curator gave rise to a situation which impeded him from continuing to preside over the case.

This was in line with the established principle that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, he said.

Steward Health Care exited Malta earlier this year after a court ruled that contracts they took over to run three state hospitals were fraudulent and had not been honoured.

That landmark judgement came in a case filed by PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia. The PN is now seeking to force the government, through the courts, to recoup millions paid to Steward and the original concessionaire, Vitals Global Healthcare.

Steward, on the other hand, wants the Maltese government to pay it a €100 million termination fee it had obtained through a side-letter signed by then-minister Konrad Mizzi.

The healthcare company and government are battling the issue in a secretive arbitration court in Paris called the International Chamber of Commerce. A decision is only likely in 2025.