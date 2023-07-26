A judge has thrown out a request by the Attorney General for an effective jail term for a young driver who killed a man in Luqa when a car race ended in tragedy.

Mr Justice Neville Camilleri said he found no reason to overturn the suspended jail term imposed by the first court on Ayrton D’Amato Quintano, then a 19-year-old delivery man from Ħamrun, who was at the wheel of a Jaguar S type when the fatal accident occurred.

D’Amato Quintano had been racing a BMW driven by his friend Shawn Borg on the afternoon of September 21, 2013, when the Jaguar crashed into a Mitsubishi driven by Filomeno Bonavia, 55, who was killed on the spot. The traffic accident happened on l-Imgieret Road, Luqa.

He was found guilty of involuntary homicide and was condemned to a one-year jail term suspended for two years.

The court also placed him under a two-year supervision order to get help to overcome the accident-induced trauma and ordered him to pay a €2,000 fine, besides footing the bill for court experts' expenses. The accused was also banned from driving for a year.

The Attorney General, however, appealed the punishment, asking the Appeals Court to instead impose an effective jail term to reflect the gravity of the case.

The AG’s office insisted that this was not an unfortunate accident but was one caused by D’Amato Quintano who decided to race his friend. It held that the punishment meted out by the first court was “manifestly disproportionate” especially since it was only through an anonymous tip-off that the police confirmed, through CCTV footage, that the accused had been racing.

But Mr Justice Camilleri found no reason why he had to reform the punishment. He referred to a recent judgment he had confirmed on appeal regarding the case of a negligent driver who killed a pedestrian when he drove onto a pavement at 100km/h while drunk in St Julian's.

He observed how D’Amato Quintano was not drunk, although Bonavia would not have lost his life had the two cars not been racing.

During the proceedings, the court heard how the race had started in Luqa, close to the airport before its tragic ending on l-Imgieret Road.

The court had ordered the drawing up of a social inquiry report, with a probation officer suggesting that the young man “ought to be actively involved in the work environment so as to continue to lead a stable and structured life whilst registering progress in life”.

The report recommended that it was important for the accused to interact with people who could provide further support in view of the trauma he had been through.

Mr Justice Camilleri referred to this report extensively, detailing the care plan tailored by the probation officer, the clean record sheet of the accused and his tender age at the time of the incident.

He observed that, in certain circumstances, human life was being undervalued but this did not necessarily mean an effective jail term for every case involving an involuntary death.

“Each case has to be treated on its merits and everyone should be aware that a vehicle can also be a deadly weapon in the hands of persons who are not responsible enough to use it. There is no doubt that if [D’Amato Quintano] had been more responsible in his driving, Filomeno Bonavia might not have lost his life,” Mr Justice Camilleri said.

He quoted case law that took into consideration mitigating factors used by different courts during sentencing, including the retributive element of the punishment. The judge also referred to another similar case where the appeals court had reversed an effective jail term after noting that the consequences of his driving will be a remorse that he had to live with throughout his life.

“In cases of involuntary manslaughter, our courts were always ready to condemn the action but when it comes to condemning the person, they always saw the particular circumstances of the case… In this case, the court is satisfied that the appellant is not a criminal.

"This was an unfortunate accident that left tragic consequences, but for justice to be done, the court does not think that it should go to the extremes of the law and impose an effective prison sentence,” the court had ruled.

In view of all this, Mr Justice Camilleri threw out the Attorney General’s appeal and confirmed the punishment meted out by the first court.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.