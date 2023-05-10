A Spanish judge on Tuesday denied Brazil defender Dani Alves’s second bail request while the footballer awaits trial for alleged rape.
The 40-year-old was detained in January after he was accused of raping a young woman in the bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub late last year.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will remain in custody after the court investigating him said there was a “high risk” he would try to flee.
More details on SportsDesk.
