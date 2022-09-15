Judge Joseph Galea Debono will be representing the George Cross Island Association at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday, the association said.

It said Galea Debono will be taking part in the second funeral procession from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park Corner together with the three other Maltese people.

They are High Commissioner to the UK Emanuel Mallia, Anton Borg, who had been King Charles III's physician when the latter was the Duke of Cornwall while he was in residence there, and Nerissa Sultana, a senior member of staff at the High Commission.

The queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am (1000 GMT).

The queen, who died a week ago aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will then be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, for a committal service.

Queen Elizabeth II's is currently lying-in-state, giving the public a last chance to say farewell.

Her coffin is being guarded by soldiers in ceremonial uniform, in a constant vigil.