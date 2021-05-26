Two retired British police officers and a lawyer accused of amending police witness statements following the Hillsborough stadium disaster were on Wednesday cleared of perverting the course of justice.

Former chief superintendent Donald Denton, 83, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and Peter Metcalf, 71, were on trial over their actions following the crush that killed 96 Liverpool fans in Britain’s worst sporting tragedy.

But Judge William Davis ruled that the trio had no case to answer. The defendants were then formally found not guilty and the prosecution said it would not appeal.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta