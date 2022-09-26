New York slugger Aaron Judge remained stuck at 60 home runs for the season on Sunday as the Yankees capped their homestand with a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Judge, chasing Roger Maris’s American League record of 61 home runs in a season, was one-for-two with a double and a walk.

The Yankee Stadium sellout crowd of 46,707, hanging on every Judge at-bat in hopes of seeing him tie and perhaps surpass Maris’s iconic mark, set in 1961, finally went home disappointed.

