New York slugger Aaron Judge remained stuck at 60 home runs for the season on Sunday as the Yankees capped their homestand with a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
Judge, chasing Roger Maris’s American League record of 61 home runs in a season, was one-for-two with a double and a walk.
The Yankee Stadium sellout crowd of 46,707, hanging on every Judge at-bat in hopes of seeing him tie and perhaps surpass Maris’s iconic mark, set in 1961, finally went home disappointed.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us