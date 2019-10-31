Repubblika’s request for a reference to the European Court in the case on judicial appointments is to be determined next week.

This was the outcome of the latest sitting in the ongoing legal battle embarked upon by the civil society group challenging the long-standing system of judicial appointments which lent “arbitrary discretion” to the Prime Minister and was thus in breach of article 19(1) of the European Union Treaty.

During a sitting wherein both parties made final oral submissions on this preliminary reference, Repubblika was expressly asked by presiding Judge Mark Chetcuti to clearly define the parameters of its claim.

“Are you addressing your claims as from last April’s appointments onwards or as far back as 1964?” asked the Court, referring to judicial appointments made under the current system set up in terms of the Maltese Constitution. “Those articles of the Constitution have long been in force,” said the Judge.

Simon Busuttil, representing Repubblika, declared that the society’s claim was specifically directed “against the appointments of April 25, 2019 and any other appointments which could follow at a later stage”.

“When a country becomes a member state of the European Union, it could have a 100-year old law which, if found to breach EU law, would have to be rectified. There has to be a certain point in time for that to happen,” argued Dr Busuttil.

“The Constitutional Court itself declared that the law is a living creature and that what was formerly right did not necessarily remain so today,” added Jason Azzopardi, also on behalf of Repubblika.

“This case was not filed in a vacuum but stemmed from our belief in the independence of the judiciary. There is nothing ‘partisan’- a term repeatedly employed by the AG,” said Dr Busuttil, adding that the requested “reference to the European Court was neither a wrong nor a matter of shame.”

The Court held the discretion to either make the reference or else decide upon the issue itself, bearing in mind the decision of the European Court in Commissioner vs Poland, explained Dr Busuttil.

Or the Court could choose to make the reference after hearing evidence, he argued.

Should the Court so request, Repubblika would be willing to summon “each and every member of the judiciary appointed in April to testify under oath,” said Dr Busuttil, adding that such evidence was “already within the public domain”.

“So there seems to be a common understanding that the Court has no obligation to make the reference or at least to do so at the stage before hearing evidence,” rebutted Attorney General Peter Grech.

“Isn’t this something that the Maltese Court could decide upon?” he asked, pointing out that in the case of Poland, the matter had landed before the European Court not through a reference but upon the initiative of the Commission.

As for the Venice Commission report, it did not say that the Maltese system breached fundamental rights but that there was room for improvement, Dr Grech said, which statement was promptly contradicted by Dr Busuttil.

“It was simply an opinion on how to improve the system,” insisted the AG.

“This case stemmed after the Venice Commission report,” argued Dr Azzopardi, claiming that government was in bad faith since it failed to effect the necessary changes to the system of judicial appointments going ahead with April’s appointments in spite of Repubblika's judicial protest that was immediately followed up with this case filed hours before the swearing-in ceremony.

Having heard submissions by all parties, including those by Joseph Brincat, as intervenor in the suit, the Court adjourned the case to Monday for a decision on the request for a reference.

The Court is also to decide whether to allow Dr Brincat to file his written reply in the records of the case.

Lawyer Victoria Buttigieg also assisted the respondents.