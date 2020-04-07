The need for broad discussion and consensus on a modern system of judicial appointments was discussed Tuesday in a meeting via Skype between Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and a delegation from civil society group Repubblika.

The group welcomed what it said is the government's intention to achieve formal agreement with the Venice Commission before moving any amendments in parliament. This should happen after the amendments are also discussed within civil society under the scrutiny of the press.

The Venice Commission - composed of rule of law experts of the Council of Europe - provides legal advice to member states to help bring their legal and institutional structures into line with European standards.

It was the Vienna Commission which had called for the inclusion of civil society and the press in the constitutional process and other reforms, Repubblika pointed out.

At the minister's request, the group will prepare a summary of its reform proposals. The group asked the government to hand it a copy of the proposed amendments before they are sent to the Venice Commission.

Vicki Ann Cremona led the group delegation with Robert Aquilina and Manuel Delia.