A proposed change to how judges and magistrates are appointed has hit a snag amid disagreement between government and opposition on a so-called “anti-deadlock mechanism”.

The procedure could be triggered in a scenario where the nominee for chief justice twice fails to clear the proposed two-thirds majority in parliament.

In that case the barrier would be lowered to a simple absolute majority, meaning that government would effectively make the final decision despite objections from the opposition.

The rift emerged on Tuesday morning when the House of Representatives began debating a bill designed to implement recommendations made by rule-of-law experts of the Council of Europe, known as the Venice Commission.

As well as this, there are nine other bills which the government aims to approve before the summer recess. The house is holding marathon sessions in the morning and afternoon to meet the deadline.

But the process could stall as all of these reforms include changes to the constitution, and therefore require a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

On Monday, government and opposition clashed on a proposed mechanism for the appointment of the President who will be given new powers, including the final decision on the appointment of magistrates and judges.

The two sides disagreed on the so-called “anti deadlock mechanism” with the opposition insisting this could open a loophole for the government to impose its candidate.

On Tuesday, the house started debating a separate bill which for the first time ever, would amend government’s discretion on the appointments of magistrates or judges. Under the proposed model, the process would be handled entirely by a reformed judicial appointments committee in which there would be no government representative, and the three best candidates submitted to the president for a final decision.

Though there is consensus on this part of the reform, the two sides are disagreeing on the mechanism for the appointment of the chief justice. In this case the nominee will require a two-thirds parliamentary majority but if there is no agreement, a simple absolute majority would be required.

Shadow Justice Minister Jason Azzopardi argued there should be no such fallback position.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis pledged that government would only put a name to the vote if it reached preliminary agreement with the opposition. He noted that the recent experience of Judge Mark Chetcuti who for the first time was endorsed by a unanimous symbolic vote in parliament, was testament to government’s good intentions.