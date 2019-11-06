Heritage Malta is today organising a lecture entitled ‘Judicial Hanging in Malta’ to shed more light on the history of hanging in Malta, with particu­lar focus on the British period.

Until 1971, capital punishment was part of the Code of Laws of Malta. Despite the utili­sation of various means of execution, including beheading, burning at the stake and the firing squad, the main means of sentencing prisoners who were condemned to death was by hanging.This gruesome method of execution was modified along the years, especially by the British who sought to ‘humanise’ the process. Malta also has one of the few last surviving British-style gallows at the Corradino Correctional Facility which was last used in 1943.

Heritage Malta curator Matthew Balzan will be delivering the lecture at the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina today at 6.30pm. Attendance is free of charge (recommended age is 16 and over).

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org