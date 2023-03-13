The Association for the Judiciary has refused to comment on remarks by Prime Minister Robert Abela that appeared to pressure a magistrate compiling an inquiry into the fatal building collapse in Corradino last December.

“As has always been the practice for the Association and the members of the judiciary, we do not comment on any matters relating to issues which are before the courts,” association president, Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale said in reply to questions by Times of Malta.

The association was asked to comment on Abela’s statement last week when he dismissed the Opposition’s calls for a public inquiry into the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia in the building collapse and instead urged inquiring magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia to conclude the process “without further delay”.

The comments came under fire from the Nationalist Party and the Law Students Association who condemned the prime minister’s statement.

Shadow minister Karol Aquilina said the statement was “irresponsible, unjustifiable and solely to offload political responsibility” for the death.

Abela should instead have assured the judiciary that they would be given the human and financial resources necessary to carry out their work effectively and within a reasonable timeline, he said.

Some magistrates are burdened with more than 160 inquiries, in addition to all the other cases assigned to them.

The Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi (Law Students' Association) said the prime minister’s comments appeared to undermine the autonomy of the judiciary by seeking to shift public sentiment against the courts and particular members of the judiciary, knowing that members of the judiciary had no right of reply.

Referring to Abela's refusal to hold a public inquiry because a magisterial inquiry is underway, the association observed that while a criminal inquiryis aimed to preserve material traces of a possible offence, a public inquiry is aimed at identifying potential administrative failures. Both were therefore unrelated and did not impact or prejudice one another.

“Political convenience is no excuse to scapegoat and place undue pressure on the judiciary; the tenet of the separation of powers is greater than quick and cheap attempts to sway public attention," the association said.

Sofia’s parents last week blamed their son's death on inaction by state entities as well as those responsible for the construction site’s development.