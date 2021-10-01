Archbishop Charles Scicluna said the judiciary must continue being an “uncomfortable presence” for those who expected to continue acting with impunity.

“I hope that you continue being an uncomfortable presence for those who want to continue acting with impunity and a sign of hope for those who want to do things the right way,” the Archbishop told the judiciary at a mass to mark the start of the new forensic year.

“Judges and magistrates should not be conditioned by anything or anyone and they should judge people not only through their skills, competence and experience but also through their sense of a good, exemplary life.

"It’s important that judges and magistrates do not come across as cold-hearted people but as understanding and compassionate people,” he added.

He referred to a speech by Italian judge Rosario Livatino, six years before he was killed by the mafia in September 1990.

He said this judge was killed because he too was an uncomfortable presence for those was persisted on the bad path, expecting no consequences.

“I hope that you follow his footsteps. Not by getting killed because enough blood has been shed and [enough] people exploded in this country… But I augur that you will be a uncomfortable presence for those who are corrupt, criminals and those who expect to continue acting with impunity,” the archbishop said.