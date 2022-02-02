The association of the Maltese judiciary will not weigh in on efforts by top government and Labour officials to undermine the magistrate leading an inquiry into the Vitals Global Healthcare scandal.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has been singled out in parliament by government whip Glenn Bedingfield over the search she ordered on former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s home.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has also repeated Muscat’s complaints about the seizure of his two teenage daughters’ mobiles during the search.

Contacted by Times of Malta, a spokesperson for the judiciary association said that, as is customary for every member of the judiciary, the association does not comment on any “attacks and insinuations” which may be expressed in any manner on judiciary members.

Bedingfield, a close ally of Muscat, questioned the judiciary’s independence and asked whether leaks to the media will be investigated.

He also insinuated that magistrate Vella may have breached the judiciary’s code of ethics, which states magistrates and judges must carry out their duties “with dignity, courtesy and humanity”.

Bedingfield complained about how the police turned up on Muscat’s doorstep at 7am and even searched his daughters’ school bags.

Abela has refused to condemn Bedingfield’s outburst, saying the government whip was merely “expressing his opinion”.

The inquiry into the hospital deal, which was triggered by an NGO rather than an own initiative investigation by the police, has in recent weeks shifted its focus on Muscat as part of the probe.

The search was carried out on suspicions that payments Muscat received from two Swiss companies could be linked to the hospitals deal.

Muscat has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The search has sparked infighting within the Labour Party, with some Muscat loyalists feeling Abela should have done something to prevent the former prime minister being “humiliated”.

Renewed speculation about an imminent general election has increased since the ensuing earthquake created within Labour in the wake of the search and aggressive posturing by Muscat.