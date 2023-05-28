Katryna Esposito has been one of the faces of Maltese judo, particularly in the last two years, following her exceptional performances on the international scene.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed some impressive results during the past three years or so.

In fact, Esposito has gone from strength to strength, winning a bronze medal at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships before again placing third at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

This year, Esposito continued to maintain high standards, winning further bronze medals at the World Open tournaments held in Tunisia and Algeria before establishing herself as one of the top judokas in the -48kg category when reaching the Last 16 at the World Championships held in Qatar.

Despite these excellent results, Esposito is keeping her feet rooted to the ground and is still focused on putting her best performance yet in the Games.

