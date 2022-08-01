Katryna Esposito won Malta’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games when she won a bronze medal in the -48kg category on Monday.

Esposito had the better of Mauritius judoka Priscilla Morand to place third in her category.

It was a marvellous result for the 21-year-old who is making her first appearance in a Commonwealth Games.

Esposito took to the mat on Monday morning when she competed in the -48kg event against England’s Amy Platten.

Taking playing on home soil to her advantage, Platten had the better of Esposito winning the match by ippon for a final score of 10-0.

Not to be deterred, Esposito gave a strong performance in the repechage contest beating Wales judoka Ashleigh Anne Barnikel, also to an ippon in match that lasted 2 minutes 35 seconds.

