Katryna Esposito won Malta’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games when she won a bronze medal in the -48kg category on Monday.
Esposito had the better of Mauritius judoka Priscilla Morand to place third in her category.
It was a marvellous result for the 21-year-old who is making her first appearance in a Commonwealth Games.
Esposito took to the mat on Monday morning when she competed in the -48kg event against England’s Amy Platten.
Taking playing on home soil to her advantage, Platten had the better of Esposito winning the match by ippon for a final score of 10-0.
Not to be deterred, Esposito gave a strong performance in the repechage contest beating Wales judoka Ashleigh Anne Barnikel, also to an ippon in match that lasted 2 minutes 35 seconds.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us